Sidharth Malhotra recites journey of Captain Vikram Batra in soul-stirring poetry, watch video

Shershaah based on the life of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) has been winning everyone’s heart worldwide. The film salutes the selfless sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) AKA Shershaah during The Kargil War of 1999 that can never be forgotten. His bravery and courage have continued to inspire our entire nation for the last 22 years. On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video released a heartfelt video ‘Shershaah Ki Daastaan’, paying tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and all the brave souls who fight relentlessly to protect us and our soil.

The video features actor Sidharth Malhotra reciting the journey of Captain Vikram Batra in soul-stirring poetry that will melt your heart. You can watch it here:

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Siddharth plays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War, in his latest film 'Shershaah'. His role as a soldier has been well-received by the audience.

ahead of the film's release, Sidharth said playing the Param Vir Chakra recipient on the silver screen was not only a huge responsibility but also very challenging. The actor not only met Vikram Batra's family to discuss the idea of the film, but he also brought the story to Bollywood to showcase the journey of the personality to the masses.

Talking about the role, Sidharth said: "When I heard about Vikram Batra's life, I knew his story needed to be shown to the world and hopefully inspire everyone. I think I am very fortunate to have spent time with his family and friends learning about him and it has played a major role in prepping for my role."

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.