Sidharth Malhotra as Raju and Vicky Kaushal as Bheem? ChatGPT suggests RRR cast for Hindi remake

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal in RRR remake

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has been a pan-India success. The film seems unstoppable and continues to set new records even after a year of its release. The film took Indian Cinema to the global level as it created history after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. While after the huge success, RRR's remake seems impossible, many wondered who could star in a possible Hindi remake. Here's what ChatGPT suggested for the same.

Ranveer or Sidharth as Raju

According to ChatGPT, Ranveer Singh or Sidharth Malhotra should feature as Alluri Sitarama Raju. Originally played by Ram Charam, Raju was a revolutionary. According to ChatGPT, the role, in a Hindi remake, could be played either by Ranveer Singh or Sidharth Malhotra. "Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor known for his high-energy performances and ability to immerse himself in a character. He has delivered some powerful performances in the past and has shown a great range in his acting abilities," read the response.

Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao as Bheem

ChatGPT suggests Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao is suitable for playing Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj. “Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao are both critically acclaimed actors who have shown a wide range of versatility in their performances. They have also played characters with strong and powerful personalities in their past roles, which makes them apt choices to play the character of Komaram Bheem in a Hindi remake of RRR,” said ChatGPT.

Kriti Sanon as Sita?

Alia Bhatt's Sita can be played by Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon. The chatbot described the mentioned character as ‘a brave and strong-willed woman’.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for son Aryan Khan's luxury new clothing brand | teaser video OUT

Not Rajamouli but Sanjay Leela Bhansali as director

"If RRR were to be remade in Hindi, there are several directors who could potentially helm the project. However, one director who stands out is Sanjay Leela Bhansali," says the chatbot. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR follows the story of two freedom fighters portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. From smashing box office records worldwide to bagging prestigious awards across the globe, the epic action drama continues to make waves months after its release.

About RRR

The 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama revolves around the friendship and battle of two fictionalized Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), against the British Raj. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

ALSO READ: RRR 2 coming soon! SS Rajamouli to ‘accelerate’ work on film sequel after Oscar victory

Latest Entertainment News