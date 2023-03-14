RRR 2 coming soon! SS Rajamouli to ‘accelerate’ work on film sequel after Oscar victory

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALWAYSRAMCHARAN, IMDB RRR sequel soon! SS Rajamouli to ‘accelerate’ work

SS Rajamouli's RRR made waves at the Academy Awards on March 13 when Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The award was presented to composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose on the prestigious stage. Following the major triumph, the filmmaker has opened up about the remake of the Telugu-language blockbuster.

In a conversation with Variety, the filmmaker discussed RRR's follow-up. When asked if winning the Oscar would spur him on to work more quickly on the project, he responded that it could 'obviously' happen. Rajamouli said, "Obviously, (Oscar) is going to put some acceleration in the script. Definitely, yes, let's see."

Last year, the filmmaker shared that a sequel was in the works. Rajamouli said that he and Prasad did not make the first film with a sequel in mind. He told Variety, "After the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [M. M. Keeravani] -- who is also a part of my core team -- gave an idea which we felt like, 'Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing'."

Speaking about the film, the 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film was helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It revolves around the friendship and battle of two fictionalized Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), against the British Raj. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

