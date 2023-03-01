Sidharth Malhotra's QURIKY reaction to paps asking for solo photos wins hearts: 'Dil jeet littaa...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra is not 'solo' anymore and he wants everyone to know that! The actor who tied the knot with Kiara Advani last month was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Be it an award show or social media, the newly married Sidharth has been seen showering praises on his wife ever since the two got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and dropped their first pictures as husband and wife.

Now, a video has surfaced, where the shutterbugs are asking Sidharth Malhotra to pose for a 'solo' photo but the newlywed in a quirky response reminded the paparazzi that he is not ‘solo’ anymore. This left everyone in splits. "Ab main solo nahi raha," Sidharth said.

Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home trophy for their outstanding performance in their films. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Govinda Naam Mera', Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for Shershaah.

During her acceptance speech, Kiara gave a shoutout to her husband-actor Sidharth. Soon after Kiara wrapped up her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug. He also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award. "Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said.

The lovebirds exchanged vows on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple's first wedding photos ended up becoming India's most-liked Instagram post. After the wedding, the couple hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. On February 9, they hosted a reception in Delhi for friends and family. On February 12, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their industry friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi, but their Mumbai reception was star-studded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The film was well-received by the audience. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'. She will also be seen in 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

