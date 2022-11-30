Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer Yodha to release on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR Yodha poster staring Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's upcoming action thriller 'Yodha' finally got a release date. The movie will hit the theatres on 7th July 2023. Earlier when Karan Johar shared the first look of the movie, it created a buzz among fans. In the post, Karan wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha". Initially, the movie was slated to release on 11th November 2022 but the date got postponed.

Checkout the post here:

We have seen Sidharth Malhotra in a few action movies before, including Brothers (2015) and Marjaavaan (2019). But the critically acclaimed film Shershaah (2021) propelled him even further into the field. With the upcoming release of Yodha, which brings Dharma Productions into the world of high-budget action movies, the actor will soon be seen doing more movies in this genre. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, who were in charge of directing, finished the last day of filming in Manali in September and finally the release date has been now announced.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in the movie 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar. The comedy film also featured Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actor has also finished filming 'Mission Majnu', which is Rashmika Mandanna's second Hindi movie. He also has Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' in his kitty. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video, which will be the actors' first web series. The OTT series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Both titles are likely to be released in 2023.

Sidharth has been also making headlines because of his alleged love life with Bollywood diva Kiara Advani. The rumor mills have been busy sharing the marriage news of the duo. Both Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in the movie 'Shershah'.

Also Read: New Web Series on OTT in December 2022: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi makes audience sweat as she dances to Saki Saki at football fanfest

Latest Entertainment News