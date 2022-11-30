New Web Series on OTT in December 2022: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER New shows in December 2022

New Web Series on OTT in December 2022: New Web Series on OTT in December 2022: The year is about to end and as we are all set to step into the new year, the best of OTT is out too. The last month of the year will reconnect the audience to the new seasons of Emily In Paris, Jack Ryan and more. For some who want to watch something from the beginning, you have Vadhandhi, CAT and The Pact. Talking about something new, Bollywood buffs, are you prepared to take a closer look at Malaika Arora's life with Moving In Malaika? Well, these are more will make December a busy month for those who love binge-watching web shows/series. Know more about new releases this month on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar and Lionsgate Play here:

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

Release Date: December 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: Vadhandhi, which means rumours, delves into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours. A troubled but determined cop, played by S.J. Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell-bent on finding the truth.

Moving In With Malaika

Release Date: December 5

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma - Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in Moving In With Malaika. This series will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

CAT

Release Date: December 9

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The web series shows Randeep's character of Gurnam Singh, a simpleton, who is compelled to infiltrate the drug cartels of Punjab as he works for the police in a bid to save his brother. While Gurnaam is not new to this, the stakes are high, this time around. He finds himself plunged into the dark world of politics, corruption and crime. The show is laced with drama, gore, thrill and brings together the world of Punjab's underbelly, politics, police and drug lords.

Faadu: A Love Story

Release Date: December 9

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Summary: The web series showcases the life of Pavail Gulati's lead character and how while cutting corners, he falls into a serious trouble - a life threatening one as the love of his life played by Saiyami Kher sits beside him surrounded by hospital machines and equipments.

Senorita ‘89

Release Date: December 9

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: Exploring the Dark Side of 1980's Beauty Pageants in Mexico, Senorita 89 is a scandalous thriller from the Oscar-winning producers Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín. The series delves behind the curtain of Latin America’s beauty pageant culture in the 1980s, where hidden amongst the laughter, lights and glitter lurk a dark and disturbing world. Senorita ‘89 follows budding beauty queens from all over Mexico as they gather at an imposing ranch deep in the forest, where they must stay for 3 months in a bid to be crowned the next ‘Miss Mexico’.

The Pact ( Season 2)

Release Date: December 16

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: The Pact Season 2 tells the suspenseful and emotional story of social worker Christine (Bafta winner Rakie Ayola) and her family trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death in the family. But their loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger, Connor, who arrives in town, claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

Emily in Paris Season 3

Release Date: December 21

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The new season will show Emily (Lily Collins) with bangs and Lucas Bravo continuing to be her long-suffering lover, as she finds herself at a crossroads in every aspect of her life, deciding the pathway she will choose regarding her work and love life. Emily will have to figure out exactly where her loyalties lie and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventurous lifestyle that wandering through the city of love provides.

Jack Ryan Season 3

Release Date: December 21

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: In Season 3, Jack is on the run and in a race against time. He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, criss-crossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Release Date: December 25

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of 'The Witcher', the prequel series 'Blood Origin' will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

