FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi makes audience sweat as she dances to Saki Saki at football fanfest

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi gave a rocking performance at FIFA fanfest. She made the audience groove to Bollywood numbers in Qatar. From dancing to Saki Saki to her recently released song Manike, the diva got the audience sweating with her energetic moves and power packed performance. During her time at the stage, Nora also interacted with the audience. At one instance, she saw an Indian fan dancing with the tricolor flag. At once, she asked for it and held it high on the stage.

Videos of Nora Fatehi's performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 went viral on social media. Take a look:

The football festival was hosted at Al Bidda Park, which is in the heart of Doha. Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi lent her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - 'Light the Sky' for FIFA World Cup 2022. She joined the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.

About Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is one of the most well-known Arab artist in the world with over 43 million followers on Instagram. More than 7 billion people have seen her featured YouTube videos overall. She became the first Arab African female artist to reach 1 billion views on a single YouTube unit with her well-known song Dilbar. She made her singing debut in 2018, working with the Moroccan band Fnaire to produce and perform the Arabic version of Dilbar, which helped her build a sizable Arab fan base.

Recently, she also impressed the audience with her sizzling dance moves in the song Manike from the film Thank God starring actors, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Also, she will be seen grooving with Ayushmann Khurrana on the song Jeda Nasha in the upcoming movie, An Action Hero.

