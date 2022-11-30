Priyanka Chopra finally shares daughter Malti Marie's photo without covering her face; see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra announced that she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter earlier this year in January. The actress had since then kept her fans updated with photos of the baby. However, she made sure that Malti Marie's face is not revealed. She often covered her face with a heart emoji. But, on Wednesday morning, when the actress updated her profile photo on Instagram, she shared her and Malati's pic without covering the latter's face.

The new photo is a selfie in which Priyanka can be seen wearing a sleeveless brown top. She holds Malti Marie Chopra Jonas close to her as she clicks the photo. While Priyanka is looking right into the lens, her daughter, dressed in a cute multi-coloured outfit, looks in front. A fan account has also posted the photo. Take a look:

Apart from his, she shared a photo of Malti with her brother Siddharth Chopra. He is seen looking at the toddler lovingly and holding her in his arms. Describing the candid moment, Priyanka simply captioned, "Aww...My heart".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti that literally left everyone in awe of the little one. Wrapped in a blanket and wearing a white sweater, Malti looked angelic with her face covered in a pink beanie.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, fans will see Priyanka in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Priyanka's next Hindi film will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. The movie, set to get into production next year, also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

