Fighter Latest Update: Karan Singh Grover joins Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's new Bollywood film

Fighter Latest Update: Karan Singh Grover is the latest one to join Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's new Bollywood film. The actor who shot to fame with his stint in the TV show Dil Mil Gaye will be returning to films after a long time. Apart from him, Akshay Oberoi will also be joining the cast of Fighter. Sharing the news, KSG turned to his Instagram and shared a photo with the team.

"Thank you for having us on the team! Welcome to the Team #FIGHTER @iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi Excited to have you’ll aboard! #Fighterthefilm #Marflix #hrithikroshan #deepikapadukone #anilkapoor #akshayoberoi #karansinghgrover," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was most recently seen in 'Vikram Vedha', started the shoot of his next movie 'Fighter' in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone. The movie, which will be directed by Hrithik's 'War' director, Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing 'Fighter', shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the caption, they wrote "And it begins". #FIGHTER (sic)."

'Fighter', which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Bang' and 'War'.

The makers of the film are eyeing for the January 25, 2024 release of the film in theatres. Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: "25th January 2024 - see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024 (sic)."

Turning producer with 'Fighter', Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India's biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

