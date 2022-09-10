Shreyas Talpade unhappy with celebrities' comments on 'boycott' trend, says 'Bappa grant wisdom to all'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYASTALPADE27 Shreyas Talpade has spoken on 'boycott' trend

Shreyas Talpade has expressed his displeasure with the statements of Bollywood celebrities on the 'boycott' trend. Lately, the 'boycott' trend has caught up and many trade analysts have opined that it has caused heavy losses to the films. Of late, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandha and Liger, all of which were theatrical releases, are believed to have suffered box office losses due to the boycott trend perpetuated ahead of their release. Shreyas, in a recent interview, said that he was unhappy with the statements of the film stars on the boycott trends as he asked Bappa (Lord Ganesha) to grant them wisdom.

Shreyas Talpade seemingly took a dig at Bollywood celebrities, who commented on the ongoing 'boycott Bollywood’ trend. While actors like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Swara Bhasker have spoken against 'boycotting' films and actors, Shreyas said he 'did not like' such statements. Most of the celebrities have been trolled for either 'blaming' the audience for the failure of the films or not acknowledging the viewers' sentiments.

Shreyas said while speaking to News18, "Whatever statements are being made in the (film) industry right now, I don't like them. They don’t seem convincing. The prayer is at the feet of Bappa to grant wisdom to us all, who are working in the industry. Because the statements that have come now are not very convincing to me.”

Arjun Kapoor trolled for 'boycott' comments

Arjun Kapoor recently spoke out against the boycott trend that seems to have plagued almost every Bollywood film of late. Arjun had said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken as our weakness. We always believe in letting the work speak for itself, all this doesn't matter."

After his comments on the 'boycott' trend went viral, not only was Arjun trolled heavily on social media, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra called him a "flop actor".

Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda, ahead of Liger's release, had commented on the 'boycott' trend and his response was perceived to be 'arrogant' by many. The film is also believed to have suffered losses because of the 'boycott' trend.

