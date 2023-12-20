Shreyas Talpade health update: Actor gets discharged from hospital, wife Deepti shares note | Read

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Shreyas Talpade discharged from the hospital after suffering a heart attack

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai on December 14. After undergoing an emergency angioplasty, the actor is now stable and returned home. His wife, Deepti Talpade, took to her Instagram and shared his health update with a heartwarming post.

Sharing a series of photos with her actor husband, Deepti thanked the Almighty for his wellbeing. She revealed that she would argue with the actor over her faith. "My life. Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'II ever question his existence henceforth," Deepti wrote.

Deepti Talpade updates about Shreyas Talpade's health

In the second frame, she thanked the samaritans for extending her a helping hand while she took Shreyas to the hospital. "I wish to take a moment and thank the good samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them. While Shreyas lay inside the car, they didn't know who they were helping--yet they came running. To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being. That's the spirit of this great city Mumbai. That's what makes Mumbai. We were not left to fend for ourselves. We were taken care of," she added.

Deepti Talpade also thanked the actor's fans for keeping him their wishes.

Take a look at Deepti's post:

For those who are late to the story, Shreyas Talpade had a heart attack last week after he returned home from the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle. Later, Bobby Deol revealed that Talpade's heart stopped for ten minutes.

