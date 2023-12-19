TV actor Charu Asopa makes SHOCKING revelations about finding a home as single mother

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Charu Asopa opens up about being denied a home in Mumbai

TV actor Charu Asopa, who settled her divorce from Rajeev Sen this year, shared her struggles of finding a house in Mumbai as a single mother. She narrated her story in a recent interview and opened up about the discrimination faced by her.

Charu, in the interview, talks about her shoot location where is took an hour break between the shots to attend a society meeting at her new house. She stated that things were finalised and she also submitted the token money, however, they refused to give the house to her as a single mother. "She asked me, ‘Kitne log rehne wale hain?’ I told her that it would be me, my daughter, and two maids. She said, ‘No, hum single mothers ko ghar nahi dete’. I asked her the reason, but she said she didn’t want to go there or entertain any further discussions on this. She was very rude to me. I was trying to convince her," the actor said.

Charu Asopa opens up about discrimination against single mothers

Speaking about her divorce from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, Charu said it was heartbreaking for her and she broke into tears. "She wasn’t ready for any discussion and said, ‘Aap mera time waste mat kijiye, mai subah subah apna mood nahi kharaab karna chahti’. It was very heartbreaking for me and I couldn’t control my tears," she added.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce

The duo got married in June 2019. Troubles in their marriage escalated right after their wedding following which, they deleted their posts together on social media. Reports said Rajeev Sen left his Mumbai home during the lockdown, however, patched things up by the end of 2020. In November 2021, they welcomed their first child, Ziana.

In June 2023, the couple got divorced.

Also Read: Yearender 2023: Band, Baaja, Baaraat feat Bollywood

Latest Entertainment News