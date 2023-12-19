Yearender 2023: Band, Baaja, Baaraat feat Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look at Bollywood celebrities who got married in 2023

Bollywood has many flavours and celebrity weddings are the yummiest lot. 2023 turned out to be the year of fans simping over some of the biggest B-town weddings and their Aww-dorable photos. The season kicked off with Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul setting major couple goals as they took their saat-phere at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse and ended with Randeep Hooda skipping the bandwagon of pastel-themed weddings.

As 2023 fades away into memory, let's end the year with a recap of the Band, Baaja, and Baaraat moments of Bollywood stars and celebrities.

Athiya Sethi and KL Rahul

Bollywood and cricket have been synonymous over the years. An actor getting hitched to a cricketer is an old story, however, Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul stood out. The couple got married on January 23 in the presence of their close friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, which by the way is just wow. While the actor slipped into a champagne pink lehenga, the cricketer sported an ivory sherwani.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Fondly known as the 'Shershaah' couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 6. For the nuptials, Kiara donned an ivory and pink lehenga with champagne undertones and Malhotra wore a beige-coloured sherwani with gold zardozi embroidery. Before announcing their union, Sid and Ki teased their fans on their respective Gram with mushy reel videos.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad

While internet aficionados speculated Sid-Kiara and other celebrity weddings, Swara Bhasker's wedding announcement with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad took the internet by surprise. The couple ditched the hullabaloo around destination weddings and had a court marriage by submitting their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Later, the internet saw a blend of both Hindu and Islamic faiths through their wedding festivities.

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Mishra

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, tied the knot with Satyadeep Mishra on January 27, 2023. Sticking just to her family, Masaba wore a custom-made 'Rani Core' lehenga of House of Masaba with her mother's jewelry, while Mishra was seen in a barfi pink kurta and pajama.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

#Ragneeti trend dominated the internet when the actor and the politician's wedding invitation got leaked. It came as no surprise that months of dating speculations ended at the picturesque Aravalli hills in Rajasthan. Parineeti Chopra, who never anticipated a politician husband, got married to AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on September 24 at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The couple slipped into coloured-coordinated outfits. For the wedding, the actor also crooned the song 'O Piya' for her groom, which must have made it to the wedding playlist of 'potential' couples.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram

The only celebrity wedding that stood out this year was of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. The couple got married on November 29 in Manipur's Imphal in a traditional Meitei wedding. While Hooda wore a white ensemble, Lin was seen in a traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi laden with gold jewelry.

Also Read: Actor Saurav Das marries long time girlfriend Darshana Banik | See wedding pics

Latest Bollywood News