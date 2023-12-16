Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Actor Saurav Das marries long time girlfriend Darshana Banik | See wedding pics

Actor Saurav Das marries long time girlfriend Darshana Banik | See wedding pics

Bengali actor Saurav Das married his girlfriend Darshana Banik on Friday. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on December 15, 2023. The couple shared the good news with their fans by sharing photos on their Instagram.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2023 17:33 IST
Actor Saurav Das wedding
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Saurav Das marries girlfriend Darshana Banik

Bengali actor Saurav Das finally married his longtime girlfriend Darshana Banik in a close ceremony. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on December 15, 2023. The couple shared their wedding photos on their Instagram. Saurav Das got married to Darshana Banik in traditional Bengali customs. In the first picture, the newly married couple can be seen holding each other's hands and enjoying the moment. 

Darshana Banik's wedding look

Darshana became a traditional Bengali bride on this occasion. The actress wore a red colored Banarasi saree. Darshana styled her saree with a matching blouse and a sheer red dupatta that had small crystal stones all over the border. She completed her look with a golden necklace, earrings, a maang tikka, a nose ring, a kamarbandh, and bangles. Sourav wore a white colored kurta for his wedding. She styled it with a dhoti and a red colored shawl. 

Also Read: 'He is not as...', Bigg Boss 17's new wild card entry exposes Munawar Faruqui

Watch their wedding photos here:

Let us tell you, Saurav and Darshana have worked in 'Montu Pilot', 'Katakkuti', 'Breakup Story', 'Hulor', 'Black', 'Rish' and many other shows.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Regional-cinema News

Latest News