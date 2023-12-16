Actor Saurav Das marries long time girlfriend Darshana Banik | See wedding pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Saurav Das marries girlfriend Darshana Banik

Bengali actor Saurav Das finally married his longtime girlfriend Darshana Banik in a close ceremony. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on December 15, 2023. The couple shared their wedding photos on their Instagram. Saurav Das got married to Darshana Banik in traditional Bengali customs. In the first picture, the newly married couple can be seen holding each other's hands and enjoying the moment.

Darshana Banik's wedding look

Darshana became a traditional Bengali bride on this occasion. The actress wore a red colored Banarasi saree. Darshana styled her saree with a matching blouse and a sheer red dupatta that had small crystal stones all over the border. She completed her look with a golden necklace, earrings, a maang tikka, a nose ring, a kamarbandh, and bangles. Sourav wore a white colored kurta for his wedding. She styled it with a dhoti and a red colored shawl.

Watch their wedding photos here:

Let us tell you, Saurav and Darshana have worked in 'Montu Pilot', 'Katakkuti', 'Breakup Story', 'Hulor', 'Black', 'Rish' and many other shows.

