Shoojit Sircar teams up with Irrfan Khan's son Babil for a secret project

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has collaborated with late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil for a project, the makers announced on Saturday. Khan, who passed away last year in April, shared an equation beyond that of an actor-director with Sircar. The duo worked together on 2015 comedy-drama “Piku”, also featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Ronnie Lahiri, Sircar''s producing partner, shared the news of their collaboration with Babil in an Instagram post.

“Honored to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not a providence, then what is?,” Lahiri wrote alongside photographs from the sets with the young actor.

Details about the project, backed by Lahiri and Sheel Kumar''s Rising Sun Films Production, are still under wraps.

On a related note, Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Anushka Sharma's produced film Qala. The film features Bubbul actor Tripti Dimri in the leading role and is a Netflix Original. Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."