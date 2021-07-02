Shilpa Shetty goes retro! Actress recreates her mother's look and the result is fab

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has gone retro! The actress, on Friday, took to social media to share some stunning photographs flaunting a vintage look. In her post, Shilpa mentioned that her look is an ode to her mother Sunanda Shetty, who is also her fashion icon. In the photos shared on Instagram, Shilpa is seen dressed in a black polka dotted white saree, with a black sleeveless blouse. Her hairdo is what adds a touch of glam and vintage to her entire look. The actress tied her hair in a bouffant and to complete it, she added a matching polka-dotted scarf on her head.

The actress, who looks straight out of a seventies film, to say the least, also added fine details to her outfit like, retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles. Take a look:

Don't miss these:

Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi asking her to remove mask for pics | Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit asks if her new pics will pass for a Rohit Shetty film, check out filmmaker's response​

"Vintage Mirror Image. This #LookOfTheDay is an ode to my very own fashion icon and inspiration, my mommy! Not only was she a style queen back in the day, but also she's the epitome of grace and beauty for me even today. Ahh... those perfect kajal-outlined eyes! Not a patch on @sunandashetty10 ... but I still tried! Love you, Maa!," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram post along with a throwback black and white photograph of her mother.

Complementing the actress, choreographer, Terrace Lewis commented on the post writing, "Your mom : ufff what a beauty till date! She exudes confidence power n Grace." Whereas, her sister shamita, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Shilpa's look was created for the dance reality show "Super Dancer Chapter 4" where she is a judge.

--with IANS inputs