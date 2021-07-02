Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi asking her to remove mask for pics | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai as the actress stepped out of her house to visit an ATM. Soon the paparazzi caught up with her and started clicking her. As they photographed the actress on her brief visit, one of the paps asked her to take off her mask for a better photo. This seems to have irked Gauahar, who schooled the photographer stridently and reminded him of the pandemic we all are fighting against.

Responding to the man, a seemingly irritated Gauahar snapped at the man and said, "Sir, aap konse times mein chal rahe ho wo toh dekhlo, phir bolo mask utaro (Sir, you should see the times we are in, then tell me to take off my mask)." The actress was dressed in a casual white T-shirt, black legging and comfortable sneakers to go with. She had tied her hair roughly in a bun. Watch the video:

Gauahar has been quite vocal about spreading awareness among people regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, when she informed everyone that she has taken the Covid vaccine, she urged people to not only get the jab but also help their staff get administered with the vaccine.

Sharing a photo with husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, Gauahar wrote: "A lot of people don't know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family. Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed! Don't forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another."

Thanking the hospital staff where she got vaccinated, she added: "@saifeehospital @juzer_kandyy @mustafas52 you guys r doing a great job at making the vaccine experience easily understood n carried out in safety measures."

Gauahar got married to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in Mumbai. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.