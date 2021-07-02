Madhuri Dixit asks if her new pics will pass for a Rohit Shetty film, check out filmmaker's funny response

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT, ROHIT SHETTY Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a series of pictures from her recent trip on Instagram with a Rohit Shetty reference. The actress joked and asked her fans if one of her photos will qualify for a Rohit Shetty film. In the said picture, a masked Madhuri is seen standing with her arms folded, as she posed in front of a white car. She is dressed in a printed black top which she paired with ripped white jeans. To complete her look she wore a pair of black sunglasses.

"Swipe to reveal. This would pass for a shot from a Rohit Shetty film, No?" Madhuri captioned the post. Reacting to it, filmmaker Shetty dropped in a funny comment. While he agreed with the actress, he suggested a minor change. "Definitely mam! Sirf car change karni padegi (We'll just have to change the car)," he wrote.

On the work front, Currently, Madhuri is gearing up to enter the OTT space with the thriller series "Finding Anamika". She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.

Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, has completed the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will be seen hosting the stunt based reality show, which has been shot in Capetown, South Africa. He also looks forward to the release of two films, Sooryavanshi and Cirkus.

While Sooryvanshi sees Akshay Kumar in the lead role opposite Katrina Kaif, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh playing a double role for the first time in his career, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads.