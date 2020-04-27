Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's modern version of Mahabharat features son Viaan as Narad. Watch hilarious video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has decided that she will not let her fans bore during the lockdown as she keeps on sharing funny videos for them on her social media. Her latest video is the addition to the list which also features her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The interesting part of the video was the fact that it showed a modern version of Mahabharat in which the 7-year-old got the play the role of Naarad Muni who initiates a fight between his parents through a misunderstanding later which they fight with their modern weapons.

Captioning the video, she shared on Instagram, Shilpa wrote alongside, "Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra. #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs."

The video got an instant reaction from the actress's sister Shamita Shetty who wrote, "Hahahahah soooo cuteeee!!! Our baby viannniiiii." Not only her, but many people also loved the video and left comments for them. The video received more than 1.1 million views in just a few hours.

Previously, Shilpa shared a video of the three of them working out and wrote, "I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together!"

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback into acting with "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

