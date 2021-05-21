Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty pens heartfelt wish on son Viaan's 9th birthday, shares throwback video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for son Viaan as he turned 9-years-old. The actress shared an old video of her son taken when he was 4 and said that she can't believe he is growing up so fast. Shilpa wrote, "There’s so much to say, So much to do... You’re growing up too fast, I’m not even done hugging you."

She added, "This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be. You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I’m a proud mommy!"

She ended her note by saying, "Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj.. May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go.. Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu."

Shilpa's husband Raj Ku7ndra also dedicated a video to son Viaan and wrote, "The Video Says it all Happy Birthday my Son my rockstar my heartbeat." The showed Viaan's special moments with his parents from the day he was born to now.

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined and is recovering.

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.