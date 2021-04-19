Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares video performing yoga for core strength, talks about lockdown stress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares video performing yoga for core strength

Motivational Monday! Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday opened up on the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other restrictions. The actress is a fitness freak who is often seen sharing some serious health facts with her fans online. Shilpa highlighted the importance of keeping one's body safe from the effect of restricted movements due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. She took to her social media handles and shared a video from her yoga routine for core strength.

"The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But we have to stand united and do what we need to do. Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don't fall prey to the effects of restricted movements.

#MondayMotivation," Shilpa wrote. In the video, the actress is seen acing the difficult Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana with a transition into Naukasana.

Stressing on the important of keeping the muscles and joints flexible, she added, "It's important to keep the muscles and joints flexible & agile, while tending to our immunity. So, this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana."

"This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs. Do try this flow, but remember to only stretch as much as your body permits. Don't force anything," Shilpa explained.

She concluded with a reminder: "Stay safe, maintain social distance, and please mask up when you step out (if you have to)."

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'