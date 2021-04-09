Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEETAKAPURE__ Super Dancer Chapter 4: When Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu don Arunanchal Pradesh attire

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu will appear on an upcoming episode of "Super Dancer Chapter 4" in traditional Arunanchal Pradesh attire.

The wradrobe, including wraparound skirts, traditional headgear and accessories, were gifted by participant Kosum's mother, who hails from Arunanchal Pradesh.

"I always love trying different attires, and the traditional costumes of Arunachal Pradesh are unique and fascinating. It shows their aesthetic style and enthusiasm for embellishment. Kosum's mom made my wish come true," said Geeta Kapur.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra added: "The state of Arunachal Pradesh is brimmed with diverse socio-cultures and an exquisite collection of handlooms. The art and the precision of the handicrafts speak volumes of the superiority of these costumes. I am so thankful to Kosum and his mother for being so thoughtful and gifting us these gorgeous attires. I can't seem to get enough of my look".

The upcoming episode of mega auditions will air on Sony Entertainment Television.