Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA Shilpa Shetty explores ways to make fitness fun, adds 'Bhangra Power' to her cardio | WATCH

Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose to highlight cardio sessions in her Monday post, moving away from the yoga videos she normally uploads. Shilpa posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen doing a stepper workout, with a sprinkle of Bhangra hand movements to make it more fun and interesting. In the video, she is seen working out in the gym when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra who walks up to her and says, "Bhangra power. Come on."

Sharing her video Shilpa wrote, "A different kind of#MondayMotivation today: 6" Platform Side-To-Side Shuffle. Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring. An extreme lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart and lungs as well. Burn more calories in less time," the 46-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

She added: "Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding 'arms' will burn more calories. Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4" or 6" platform. Happy Cardioing, The SSK Way!"

Take a look:

In the video, she is grooving to the track Sadi Galli from the film Tanu Weds Manu. She can also be heard saying, "It is not as easy as it looks."

Also read: Katrina Kaif has found male model for her beauty brand, and it's not Vicky Kaushal!

Shilpa exactly knows how to create a balance between healthy and happy living. From adding elements of fun in her workout routines to indulging in her signature Sunday Binge after a strict week of only healthy eating.

Talking about her professional life, Shilpa has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama", and also "Nikamma", which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.