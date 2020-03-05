Shekhar Kapur vs wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi property case: Daughter Kaveri opens up

Following reports in the media about actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi filing a property case against her ex-husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the former couple's daughter Kaveri Kapur issued a statement over the matter saying she has nothing to do with the case. Kaveri's name came up when reportedly a friend of Suchitra informed that the actress was trying to get back property that rightly belongs to her daughter but was being used by the actor Kabir Bedi. The report suggested Suchitra now wanted justice for her daughter.
Reacting to the report, Kaveri said: "Over the years I have stayed away from commenting on any and every conversation pertaining to my parents and their dealings with each other. But yesterday a media report carried my name in the context of a case that is between my mother and my father. I would like to set the record straight, I have a very strong and loving relationship with my father, Mr Shekhar Kapur. I am disappointed that my name was dragged in this manner. As a 19-years-old I know I can speak for myself.I have nothing to do with this case or any case between my parents."
Suchitra and Shekhar had tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 2006. When Suchitra was contacted regarding the same, she confirmed filing a case. She went on to add, “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me.”
On the other hand, Shekhar Kapur has been in the news lately over the reboot of cult classic Mr India. The film, written by Salim Khan and Akhtar, featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist, with veteran actor Amrish Puri playing the iconic villain Mogambo.
