Shekhar Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee recall good memories of Sushant Singh Rajput; Dharmendra talks about depression

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the fans and Bollywood celebrities in shock. It is reported that the actor was battling depression for the last six months and police found medical p[rescriptions and medicines in his room when they found him dead at his Bandra Apartment. While many celebrities have expressed their grief over the loss of wonderful talent, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur hinted that he was not happy with the wat things were shaping up for him in the industry. In a special Instagram chat with actor Manoj Bajpayee, the duo paid a tribute to the late actor and remembered the good memories made with him

Manoj Bajpayee & Shekhar Kapur's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

While Manoj Bajpayee has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2019 film Sonchiriya, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had begun working for a film called Paani with the actor which was later shelved. In an enriching Instagram chat, the duo talked about how Sushant was always curious about everything and his passion for Quantum Physics and his craft.

Manoj Bajpayee said, "Ever since I heard about this devastating news, the image of Sushant is not leaving my mind. On the first day of shoot he came and touched my feet. It struck me then - that one gesture questioned all perceptions and rumours floating about him. I saw this guy and slowly understood where he came from. Thereon our journey of knowing each other started. Everyday watching him work on his craft, trying to perfect every shot I was fascinated."

The actor also added that Sushant always strived for perfection and believed in hard work. He also recalled his fondness for the mutton curry that Bajpayee would cook on the sets of Sonchiriya and talked about his interest in Quantum Physics.

Adding to that, Shekhar Kapur revealed his first meeting for Paani and how excited Sushant was to work with him. He said, "The first time I met Sushant I thought I was meeting a child. He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me. The great thing about Sushant was that his interest went way beyond just reading the script, acting or rehearsing the lines. He would be as invested into what the set would look like and would attend all the meetings that I had with the DoP, the VFX team etc."

The filmmakers also revealed that he regrets not working with him and how broken Sushant was when film Paani was shelved. He shared that the actor devastated and wept and he wept with him. The duo also agreed that the cacophony around Sushant's demise has been disgracing the actor. They urged that the actor should be celebrated through his work rather than being dragged into controversies and personal agendas.

Shekhar Kapur's tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput's 'untold story'

After Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor mourned the loss and revealed how he felt let down by people. He tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput"

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Dharmendra talks about depression

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, veteran actor Dharmendra also took to Twitter to express grief. he tweeted, "Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends."

Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WQWHuyi1PH — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2020

In another tweet, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor also talked about depression and COVID19 and said, "Depression ko depression de do ......Hasraton se kaho....had mien raheen. corona ki...fursate corona se ....fursat mill kar rahe gi"

Depression ko depression de do ......Hasraton se kaho....had mien raheen. corona ki...fursate corona se ....fursat mill kar rahe gi 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🙏 pic.twitter.com/sTwf9JnLzC — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was much loved by fans. Starting his journey as a TV actor, he carved a niche for himself and won over the viewers with his versatility and charm on the big screen. He was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara which will mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. The film was supposed to release in May but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Rumi Jaffery also revealed that Sushant was Supposed to begin preparation for his next film opposite rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Not just Bollywood, International Space University in France and actor's college Delhi Technological University also paid tribute to him with heartfelt posts.

