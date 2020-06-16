Image Source : INSTAGRAM International Space University in France pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans in despair after his sudden demise on June 14. The actor was found dead at his Bandra Apartment and was suffering from depression for the last six months. Sushant had a successful acting career. He started his journey as a TV actor with Balaji's Kis Desh Mein Hoga Mera Dil and then worked in many films like Kapi PO Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kedarnath and made others. However, he always wanted to be an astronaut.

Sushant's inclination towards astronomy and space research was very evident in his social media posts. The actor has even made a list of wishes which consist of going to outer space and flying an aircraft. After his sudden death, International Space University in France paid a tribute to the actor with a memorial article. They tweeted, "We @isunet are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor @itsSSR Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media."

The article read, "Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg."

Sushant was also an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi Technological University from where he pursued his mechanical engineering. They also took to Twitter to express their grief. It read, "Our most talented alumini, recently visited DTU and now this suicide news is very disheartening. Rest in Peace.#SushantSinghRajput"

On a related note, Sushant was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara. The film as supposed to release in May but was pushed forward due to lockdown. It stars actress Sanjana Sanghi is the lead role and directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Also, the actor had to begin shooting for his next film by Rumi Jaffery opposite his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

