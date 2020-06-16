Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra: The Industry has lost a gem

TV star-turned-Bollywood's leading man, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. He was last seen in Bollywood film Chhichhore and was gearing up for the release of Mukesh Chhabra directorial Dil Bechara.
In a moving post on Instagram, Mukesh Chhabra, who has turned director with this film, said the actor was like a brother to him. "It is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I can't even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words."
"The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you my brother," Chhabra said, sharing pictures with the actor.
Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. ❤️मेरा भाई
Dil Bechara stars actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role opposite Sushant. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. It also has a guest appearance by Saif Ali Khan.
Talking aboout his experience of working with Sushant, Saif told TOI that he like him and is shocked after hearing the news of his death. He said, "When I did my guest appearance in his 'Dil Bechara', I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."
Dil Bechara is yet to release on the big screen. Actress Sanjana also took to Instagram and broke down in a video while talking about Sushant. She wrote, "You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars. A forever of learnings, and of memories. We were to save all our anecdotes and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we kept them in our stomachs till now. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY see watch it together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet."
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. We were to save all our anecdotes and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we kept them in our stomachs till now. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY see watch it together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
