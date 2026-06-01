Short circuit in GT's team bus after IPL 2026 loss! Players evacuated after major scare

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans' players escaped a major scare after the team bus suffered a short circuit after leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night following their defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final. The players were evacuated safely and were left stranded on the road for around one hour following the incident.

Things turned scary as the smoke spread inside the team bus as GT were on their way back to their hotel. To everyone's relief, the players and the support staff were evacuated and were all safe. They waited for another bus to arrive, which took them back to their hotel. This happened after GT left the team hotel after their five-wicket loss to the defending champions RCB, who have now won back-to-back titles.

GT succumb to might RCB

GT were no competition to RCB, who have become just the third team to defend an IPL title. The final hosts were restricted to just 155/8 on a slightly two-paced Ahmedabad surface as the RCB bowlers breathed fire. Ever since losing their most prolific run scorers in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the Titans were always playing catch-up in the game.

They lost the steam completely and could not gain any momentum. Washington Sundar scored a fighting fifty from 37 balls, ending unbeaten on 50, but there was not much from the others in a poor batting display by the 2022 champions.

RCB's champion side wins the championship again

It was the RCB, the new champion side, that won the IPL title yet again. They were the defending champions, having ended their ever-long wait in 2025 and backed that up with an even greater performance as they defended their crown against all expectations.

The champion side boasts of several match-winners, and it was on full display even in the final too. The now invincible bowling side, something which RCB never had previously, put the clips of GT's wings as Rasikh Salam Dar took three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood also scalped two each. Krunal Pandya, the clutch RCB man, got an important one of Jos Buttler as well.

Virat Kohli led the chase after a solid start, powered by Venkatesh Iyer's 16-ball 32. Kohli made an unbeaten 75 from 42, hitting the winning six and taking the team over the line after RCB suffered mini-hiccups to go five down but won the title with aplomb and dominance.

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