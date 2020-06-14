Sushant Singh Rajput's last call was to actor Mahesh Shetty, his close friend: Know more about him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput's last call was to actor Mahesh Shetty, his close friend

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 after hanging himself by the fan at his Mumbai home. The actor's body has been taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem and investigation is underway. The actor is survived by his father who lives in Patna and four elder sisters. Sushant made a call to his sister on Sunday morning at 9:30 am and his last call was to TV actor Mahesh Shetty.

Sushant was very close to actor Mahesh Shetty and considered him as a brother. The two had worked together in Sushant's first show Kis Desh Mein Hoga Mera Dil. Producer Ekta Kapoor had given the actor his first show where he met Mahesh and the two bonded very well. They also worked in Sushant's second show Pavitra Rishta which made him a household name.

In May this year, Sushant had wished Mahesh on his birthday by sharing a photo with him. He wrote, "Happy birthday meri jaan.. @memaheshshetty"

Actor Mahesh Shetty has worked in many TV shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Parichay, bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kalash, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and others. He has also worked in Bollywood film Banjo in 2016. Soon he will be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

He had shared his fan moment on Instagrama nd wrote, "So this is what i have been busy shooting for... Finally the cat is out of the bag #bhujtheprideofindia....Had my fanboy moment while working with @ajaydevgn sir and knowing what a wonderful costar and craftsman he is. What a rocking team it was"

Actor Mahesh Shetty's statement will be recorded by the police to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage