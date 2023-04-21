Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHEHNAAZFP Shehnaaz Gill is a pure treat on-screen; fans shower love on actress’ debut in KKBJ

Shehnaaz Gill, who won Bigg Boss 13 and is now starring alongside Salman Khan in one of the most eagerly awaited films, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," has finally made her acting debut. Now that the wait is over, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had its theatrical premiere today, and it should go without saying that Bhaijaan's admirers were overjoyed. Fans flocked to the theatres as early as they could to see the film's first-day first show. Early reviews of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have started to pour in on Twitter, and it seems that Shehnaaz's followers are really smitten with her!

Fans shower love on Shehnaaz Gill for KKBJ

Shehnaaz’s fans seemed overjoyed seeing her first official glimpse from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Check reactions here:

See,

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promised a full masala entertainer. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, has massy action, romance, peppy music, and a larger-than-life Salman Khan mouthing some seeti-maar dialogues.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also has some popular celebs in key roles, such as Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Jackie Shroff, Vijender Singh and others. The songs such as Billi Billi, Yentamma and others have already become popular among the masses.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s energetic entry draws cheers, fans have THIS to say

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan starrer is a family entertainer; perfect Eidi for fans

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Is Salman Khan's movie a Eid 2023 treat?

Latest Entertainment News