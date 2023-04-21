Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s energetic entry draws cheers, fans have THIS to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANKHANFP Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter Review: Salman Khan energetic entry draws cheers, fans have THIS to say

Salman Khan's fans have been anticipating seeing him in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the big screen. The wait is now over, today saw the theatrical premiere of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and it goes without saying that Bhaijaan's fans were ecstatic. To see the movie's first-day first-show, fans gathered at the theatres as early as possible. On Twitter, early reviews of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have begun to flood in, and it appears that people are obsessed with Salman Khan's entrance scene!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan first impression!

According to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reviews that have been published so far, it appears that fans are adoring Salman Khan's slick entry scene. Videos of Salman Khan supporters dancing, whistling, and yelling in support as the actor appears on the big screen have gone viral.

See,

However, some users have also given mixed reactions to the film. Let us tell you, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has got a good response at the ticket counter.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also has some popular celebs in key roles, such as Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Jackie Shroff, Vijender Singh and others. The songs such as Billi Billi, Yentamma and others have already become popular among the masses.

