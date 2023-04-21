Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan starrer is a family entertainer; perfect Eidi for fans

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release Date: April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 Director: Farhan Samji

Genre: Action Drama

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: This Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making a grand entry with another power-packed leading role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after four years. Eid celebrations are synonymous with Salman Khan. His much-awaited film KBKJ released in theaters on Friday with Housefull. The film is a family action drama directed by Farhad Samji and Pooja Hegde in the leading role opposite Salman. The film also stars Jagapati Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali and Satish Kaushik for the last time.

Like always, Salman Khan won hearts with his swag, style, and dynamic entry. The superstar's strong screen presence weaved magic while Pooja Hegde also did a good job. The duo looked good onscreen. Other actors including Raghav, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassi, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Boxer Vijender Singh, and Abhimanyu Singh also managed to hold the attention when they came on the big screen. The characters are knitted in an interesting way giving them all a fair screen time which they managed to justify.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Storyline

The eldest brother i.e. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) lives with his three brothers and loves them more than himself. He takes a vow not to marry which creates problems in his brothers' love lives as they each have a love story behind his back. In order to find a special someone for their Bhaijaan, they face many difficulties. Then he meets Bhagya (Pooja Hegde) who brings Bhaijaan and his family to her home to introduce them to their culture. Here Bhaijaan meets her elder brother Rowdy Anna (Venkatesh). How the members of these two different families and cultures meet and what problems they face together make Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Highlights

The film brings together North and South in an entertaining way. The film shows the vibrant atmosphere of the north till the interval and then the color of the South spreads on the screen. From Balle Balle to Billi Billi, all the songs are catchy. Seeing Satish Kaushik on the screen for one last time also brings tears to the eyes.

The film also features Wajid's last song, Tere Bina. He wrote and sang the song in the hospital before he died.

It is a pure joy to watch Salman Khan and Venkatesh together on the big screen.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has all the ingredients of an entertainer-- action, drama, romance, and comedy which is the pattern of Salman Khan films. Especially Salman Khan's entry and Venkatesh's fight, and Ram Charan's cameo make it worth watching.

It is a family movie and it is a story of two provinces, so it is obvious that there are many actors who got less screen space. However, their presence in the songs makes up for it.