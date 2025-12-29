Shafali Verma eyes major record, set to surpass Gaby Lewis to achieve huge milestone Star India women's batter Shafali Verma is all set to surpass Ireland's Gaby Lewis. The opener needs 43 runs in her next game to break a major record, and sit at the top of the elite list.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women are all set to continue their ongoing five-game T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two sides will lock horns in the fifth T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 30. It is worth noting that the Women in Blue are currently unbeaten in the series, winning all four T20Is so far.

They will hope to put in another strong performance in the upcoming game as they aim to secure a win that would make it 5-0. Interestingly, with the game rapidly approaching, many eyes would be set upon star India women’s batter Shafali Verma.

Shafali Verma is all set to achieve a major record if she comes good in the fifth T20I. It is worth noting that the opener only needs 43 runs to break Ireland batter Gaby Lewis’ record of most runs by a player in a calendar year among ICC full member nations.

Gaby Lewis has scored 454 runs this year, whereas Shafali has amassed 412 runs so far in the year, with one game left. She has been in brilliant form of late, and she would hope for another good showing in the upcoming game with the record in her sights.

Harmanpreet Kaur opened up after leading India to a win in the fourth T20I

Notably, India took on Sri Lanka women in the fourth T20I of the series on December 28 and thanks to stellar knocks by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the Women in Blue were able to register a comfortable win.

After the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and heaped praise on her side for the win. “[Getting angry at the end] We were getting short in time and I wanted everyone be on time. I didn't want three fielders outside the infield. I try to improve from my mistakes. [On batting ] Should give credit to Shafali and Smriti and then me and Richa finished well. [More hits for batters] We thought we will give chance to Harleen, but today how it went, we sent Richa early. Smriti and Shafali didn't let Harleen bat,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: