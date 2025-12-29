Tim David ruled out of BBL due to hamstring injury ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Star Australia cricketer Tim David, after sustaining an injury to his hamstring, has been ruled out of the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) 2025-26 season. While the injury has ruled him out of the BBL, he is making strides to be available at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Hobart:

In a major moment for Australia’s star cricketer, Tim David has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League season. It is worth noting that scans confirmed a Grade 2 strain in his right hamstring. Notably, David represents Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, and he will not be playing any part in the ongoing season of the BBL anymore.

According to Hurricanes, David is now tracking to make himself available for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to begin on February 7. Interestingly, David injured himself when he was running between the wickets during Hurricanes' four-wicket win over Perth Scorchers on Friday (December 26) night.

"David's rehabilitation timeline has him tracking to be available for selection for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Hurricanes said in a statement on social media.

Hurricanes registered comfortable win against Renegades in their latest clash

Speaking of Hobart Hurricanes, the side currently sits in second place in the BBL standings. The team has won four matches and has lost one of the five that they have played so far.

They took on Melbourne Renegades in their most recent clash. The two sides locked horns in Hobart in their last game on December 29. The clash saw Renegades coming in to bat first, posting a total of 162 runs on the board thanks to the contributions of the top order.

As for the run chase, Hobart Hurricanes managed to chase down the target and win the game by four wickets. Matthew Wade was the highest run getter for his side in the run chase, staying unbeaten on a score of 43 runs in 20 deliveries as Hurricanes maintained their winning run in the tournament.

Also Read: