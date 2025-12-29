Will Virat Kohli play in Vijay Hazare Trophy again? DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley drops update Virat Kohli has played in the first two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, following the BCCI's diktat that mandated the current players to feature in at least two matches in the domestic 50-over tournament.

New Delhi:

India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made stellar comebacks to the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the duo smashed centuries in their first outings of the tournament. While Kohli hit 131 for Delhi against Andhra, Rohit smashed 155 for Mumbai against Manipur in their teams' comfortable wins.

After their opening game fireworks, the two played the second round matches too, during which Kohli scored 77; however, Rohit was dismissed for a golden duck. Meanwhile, the two are not playing the third round matches of the premier domestic 50-over tournament that got underway on December 29.

Kohli to play another VHT match

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to play for Delhi in their upcoming clash against the Railways, the BCCI COE, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley told news agency PTI. "As of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games," Jaitley said as quoted by the agency.

Kohli has already played in a minimum of two mandatory matches as part of the BCCI's diktat directing the current players to feature in a couple of matches in the 50-over tournament.

Indian team to reach Vadodara by Jan 8, Kohli might arrive later

India are set to play in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home. The series will start with the One-Dayers from January 11. The squad for the series is expected to be announced on January 3 or 4.

The selected squad is set to assemble in Vadodara by January 8; however, Kohli might be arriving in the city a day later and train. The first ODI will take place at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and ace fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be rested from the ODIs as per their workload management, PTI added. The two players will be important for India during the T20 World Cup 2026, which the Men in Blue aim to defend.