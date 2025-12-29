Hydro ganja worth Rs 6.23 crore seized at Bengaluru airport, three arrested Customs officials said the ganja was carefully packed and hidden inside the luggage to avoid detection. A detailed examination led to the recovery of the high-grade cannabis, following which the passengers were taken into custody.

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Bengaluru Customs officials intercepted three passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 17.80 kilograms of hydroponic ganja concealed in their checked-in baggage. The contraband, valued at Rs 6.23 crore in the illicit market, was detected during routine checks at Kempegowda International Airport on December 28, 2025. All three accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials said.

Drugs hidden in check-in baggage

Customs officials said the ganja was carefully packed and hidden inside the luggage to avoid detection. A detailed examination led to the recovery of the high-grade cannabis, following which the passengers were taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the larger network behind the smuggling attempt.

Smuggling cases busted earlier this month

This seizure comes just a month after Bengaluru Customs officials busted two separate smuggling cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok.

In the first incident, two passengers were intercepted at KIA after officials found exotic wildlife hidden in their baggage. The seized animals included a white-cheeked gibbon, a monkey, and a hornbill, all of which are protected under Indian and international wildlife laws.

The passengers were arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the rescued animals were handed over to concerned authorities for medical care and rehabilitation.

On the same day, Customs officers also stopped another passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 2.99 kilograms of hydroponic ganja from his luggage. The narcotics were estimated to be worth Rs 1.04 crore. The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Officials said these repeated interceptions highlight the growing attempts to use international routes, particularly from Southeast Asia, for smuggling drugs and wildlife into India. Bengaluru Customs have intensified surveillance and checks at the airport to curb such illegal activities and warned that strict legal action will continue against offenders.