Shehnaaz Gill's first post after Sidharth Shukla's death, says 'Tu mera hai aur tu yaheen hai'

Shehnaaz Gill has taken to Twitter to share a tribute post for Sidharth Shukla. This is the first time that she has posted after Sidharth's demise on September 2. Taking to Twitter she shared a poster and wrote, "Tu mera hai aur..." The poster has a picture of her and Sidharth from their time together in Bigg Boss 13. "My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla" is written over it. In the photo, the duo, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' by fans, can be seen sharing a hearty laugh together. While she did not share many details, seemingly, Shehnaaz will be releasing a music video tomorrow (October 29).

It was only recently that Sidharth's last song with Shehnaaz, titled 'Habit'. The music video features edited visuals from the unfinished footage that SidNaaz had shot prior to the actor's demise. The song, which was mainly shot at a beach, features additional clips of Shehnaaz singing the track as she reminiscences about the moments spent with the late actor.

Known for his performances in shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth, who came out as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2. His death sent shock waves across the industry. With the untimely demise of TV heartthrob, the spotlight shifted to the heartbroken Shehnaaz, who is rumoured to be the late actor's girlfriend. He and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple.

The media was abuzz with the poignant story that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December this year. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding. According to media reports, SidNaaz had conveyed their decision to ther families and preparations for the wedding had started. The families were in touch with a Mumbai hotel for the three-day wedding festivities. The decision was known only to a few people and it was kept a closely guarded secret.