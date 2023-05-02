Shehnaaz Gill buys new house after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, thanks fans for love and support

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram upload

Everyones's favourite Shenaaz Gill who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently enjoying the success of her movie. The bubbly actress has bought a new house and expressed her gratitude to fans for their love and support. She took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their congratulatory messages. Shehnaaz thanked her fans all over the globe and posted screenshots of their messages.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she appeared in the famous reality show Bigg Boss season 13. She became a household name within no time and was one of the most loved contestants. Buying a home is a different achievement and fans didn't take time to shower love on the actress. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram stories to share the wishes received.

Some of the sweet messages also said that Shehnaaz buying her own house is nothing less than a milestone of their own. “My dearest Sana Baby Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home.(sic)” read one message. Shehnaaz also shared more screenshots from the messages in her next Instagram Story and wrote in the caption: "thankyou shehnaazians i love you (red heart emoticons)"

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShehnaaz Gill's Instagram srory

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Apart from Shehnaaz, the action film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal, among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.

