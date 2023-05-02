Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha to get engaged on THIS date in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha to get engaged soon

Speculation has been rife for some time about the possible union of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, but the pair has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Rumours of Parineeti Chopra's alleged romantic involvement with the Aam Aadmi Party MP first circulated on the internet after they were spotted together in Mumbai, where they went out for dinner and lunch dates and were photographed by the media. The couple's public appearances fueled rumours of a budding relationship, and now it seems that they may be planning to take the next step by getting married.

According to rumours, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are slated to get engaged on May 13. The event will be held in New Delhi. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas will not attend the engagement but are going to the wedding. Nevertheless, no official confirmation has been made as of yet.

Some time ago, Raghav Chadha addressed the dating rumours. When he was asked about Parineeti, he said "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

Earlier, it was reported by India Today that Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year. The report also stated that they are not in a hurry to get married as they both have work commitments to fulfil.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

