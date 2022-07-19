Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGEINSTA/RHEAKAPOOR Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor's next film with Anil Kapoor? Here's what we know

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the hearts of her fans. Be it award night, fashion shows or social media, she catches the attention with her cute tactics. Not only this but many are eagerly waiting for her big debut in the Bollywood industry. If reports are to be believed, she is all set to be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Not only this but it is also being said that she will be also working on a project with Sanjay Dutt. While many are super happy, others are curious to know more about her upcoming projects. Well, there's another piece of good news for all Sana lovers out there! It is being said that the Punjabi singer-actress has bagged another film with none other than Veere Di Wedding maker Rhea Kapoor. Yes, that's true! Read below to know more deets.

A report in ETimes states that Shehnaaz has been roped in by Rhea for her next project which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. If this wasn't enough, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Not only this but the report even talked about Sana's character and said that she will be seen in a completely different avatar in this film.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet!

For those unversed, Sana got her big break with Honsla Rakh co-featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali directed by Farhad Samji, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

She was also seen walking the ramp as the show-stopper for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan wearing a red coloured lehenga.

Thanks to her immense popularity, she has been invited on various reality shows like-- Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and the 14th and 15th editions of Bigg Boss.