Shehnaaz Gill flaunts baby bump in first picture with Diljit Dosanjh from Honsla Rakh sets

Image Source : TWITTER/@ISHEHNAAZ_GILL Shehnaaz Gill's first picture with Diljit Dosanjh breaks the internet

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been receiving unmatchable love and support from her fans ever since her appearance in the reality show. She has been seen in many music videos after Bigg Boss and is currently in Canada shooting for her first Punjabi film post the show's success. Shehnaaz has joined Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of their upcoming film Honsla Rakh after staying under quarantine for 15 days. On Saturday, the diva shared her first picture with Diljit and broke the internet. The picture shows Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slays in a white suit. Undeniably, the duo's chemistry screams fire from the picture.

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Excited???????" Diljit also shared a couple of pictures from the sets. Reacting to the picture, the duo's fans went gaga over them. Shehnaazians have already flooded the post with their wishes for their favorite star. One Twitter user wrote, "Y’all are gonna rock soo hard! Like sooo hard! I love this and both of you!! @ishehnaaz_gill bubba I pray all your dreams continue to become reality as you win at life! I love you sooo freaking much and I am soo freaking happy! AHHHH" Another tweeted, "Please, I am so proud of you! Look at you turning your dreams into reality, feels like our little baby has all grown up and is now living her dream. Sky is the limit, babygirl. Rock it."

Check out Twitter reactions here-

Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. It is set to hit the screens on October 15. The actor announced the film last month with a poster. The poster showed a sketch of Diljit Dosanjh holding a little baby on his back and giving him a thumbs up. Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the internet with her recently released song FLY by Badshah and Uchana Amit. The song features Shehnaaz n a never seen before avatar and she slays like a diva. Listen to the song here-