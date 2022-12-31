Sheezan Khan's sister on Tunisha Sharma's death: My brother is equally shaken up' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sheezan Khan's sister Shafaq Naaz in an exclusive conversation with India TV

Sheezan Khan's sister, Shafaq Naaz, has finally broken her silence on allegations leveled against her brother in connection to Tunisha Sharma's death case. The actor has been in police custody for five days against accusations of abetting suicide by Tunisha's family. Speaking out for Sheezan in an exclusive conversation with India TV, Naaz said that her brother is 'equally shaken up' by Tunisha's death. Calling it a difficult time for the family, she also asserted that Sheezan is innocent.

"I understand that people want to hear our side and our voice amidst all these speculations, but I assure you, soon all the questions will be answered and the truth will be out for the whole world to see," she told us adding, "Although, I will say that as Sheezan's elder sister, I am obviously very stressed and worried about him, especially knowing how my brother is absolutely innocent and equally shaken up about Tunisha's passing."

Continuing further, she added, "Our family is going through a difficult time and right now, we are only focusing on Sheezan's health and mental well-being. Please give me and my family a few days since we are working with our lawyers on this case and soon, all the speculations will be laid to rest."

Earlier, Shafaq had posted the family's statement on social media:

Shafaq's statements come after Tunisha's mother held a press meet and addressed media questions regarding Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba Daastan-e-Kabul'. On Friday, Vanita Sharma -- mother of the late actress Tunisha -- said for the first time that her daughter was under 'pressure' to convert to Islam.

Speaking to the media, she said that Tunisha was constantly harassed in different ways by her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan and his family, she was forced to do many things against her wishes and was allegedly under duress to embrace Islam. She slammed the Khan family for compelling Tunisha to spend long hours or days at their home, ostensibly against her will, decorating their home for her birthday party, and she bought expensive gifts for them.

Tunisha, 20, committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of a teleserial being shot at a location in Vasai, and a day later, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after her mother accused him of cheating, two-timing, betrayal, 'using' her for 3-4 months and other things in a video-statement.

