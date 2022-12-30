Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha Sharma and forced to adopt Islam: Actress' mother's shocking claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHA SHARMA; TWITTER/ANI Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were in a relationship before the actress died of suicide

Tunisha Sharma Death Case Updates: Late actress Tunisha Sharma's family addressed the media on Friday. The family of the late actress made shocking allegations against Sheezan Khan, who has been accused of abetting Tunisha's suicide. Her mother said that Tunisha's ex-boyfriend and her 'Ali Baba Dastaa-e-Kabul' co-star, Sheezan Khan, physically assaulted the actress and forced her to adopt Islam.

Sheezan slapped Tunisha, this could be a murder: says mother

Tunisha's mother claimed that a day before the actress died of suicide, she went to the sets to reason with Sheezan. However, he told her. she could do whatever she wishes. Tunisha's mother claimed that Khan physically assaulted the actress and pressured her to convert to Islam. She also accused Khan of slapping Tunisha when she checked his phone. Tunisha's mother further alleged that Khan's mother and sister were also involved in these incidents.

Sheezan used to do drugs on set, claims Tunisha's mother

She also went on to claim that Sheezan used to do drugs on the sets of the show. According to Tunisha's mother, the actress had obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) but was healthy otherwise. She had planned to take time off work to celebrate Christmas in Chandigarh, but tragically died by suicide on December 25, hanging herself in the makeup room of her show.

This can be a murder: Family

sharing details about te day when Tunisha dies, her mother told the media that Sheezan took her from the room she was found hanging but did not call the Ambulance. "This can also be a murder," she alleged. Speaking to the media, Vanita Sharma - the mother of the late actress Tunisha said that Tunisha was constantly harassed in different ways by her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan and his family, she was forced to do many things against her wishes and pressures were allegedly built on her to embrace Islam.

For the unversed, arrested on December 25, Khan, 27, is currently in police custody and the investigators have recovered a note in the green room of the sets of television serial "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul", where Tunisha ended her life. The note purportedly mentioned the names of Tunisha and Khan with the words - "he's blessed to have me as a co-actor. Woohooo", though when it was written and its exact context is being probed.

The investigators are also poring over hundreds of pages of WhatsApp messages exchanged by Tunisha-Sheezan though nothing suspicious has apparently been detected so far. Khan has said that he and terminated their relationship around a fortnight before Tunisha's death, and her family said she lapsed into depression after the breakup.

After Tunisha's death, her mom had issued a statement accusing Khan of cheating on her daughter, promising to marry her, then using her for 3-4 months before ending their relationship abruptly, even while going steady with Tunisha, he was hooked to another woman.

Don't miss these:

Tunisha Sharma's last 15 minutes before suicide REVEALED; actress had lunch with Sheezan Khan

CCTV video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital on day she died of suicide goes viral

Tunisha Sharma death row: Who is her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan?

Latest Entertainment News