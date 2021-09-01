Shanaya Kapoor faces backlash for not being natural in latest video, netizens call her 'second Ananya Panday'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Shanaya Kapoor faces backlash, netizens call her 'second Ananya Panday'

Bollywood actor Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. But it seems like the budding actor has to go through a tough time to impress the audience and win their hearts. Recently, fans saw a glimpse of Shanaya's acting skills. The ad featuring Shanaya was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram handle on Tuesday morning.

Sharing the video clip he wrote, "Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before?"

As soon as the clip surfaced online, netizens were quick to react. While one said, "Why she is so ananya". There were many who were left baffled with the uncanny similarity between Ananya and Shanaya’s voice. They asked, “why do all of them sound the same?" The other said, "Why she speaking like ananya panday."

Later, Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor also shared the same commercial and wrote on his social media, “The shoot seems real fun @the_misfit_way! Love the way you devoured that bowl of pasta @shanayakapoor02. @maheepkapoor take notes.”

A few months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. She said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.