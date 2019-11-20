Shahid Kapoor on what he likes most about wife Mira Rajput: People love her for who she is

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are enjoying the fourth year of their blissful marriage which took place on July 7, 2015. They have been talked, discussed and loved by everyone be it others in the industry, paparazzi or their fans. Ever since the time the two got hitched, the actor says that he knew from the 'first day itself' that she will never appear out of place despite having no connection with the showbiz. He even revealed the quality he likes the most about his wife which makes her stand out from the rest.

The actor in an interview with Hindustan Times said, “Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures. I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality. Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the [film] fraternity, she was extremely comfortable.”

Talking about the best thing about Mira, Shahid said, “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person.”

The Kabir Singh actor knew that his wife won't feel out of the place in the showbiz as he claimed, “I felt that when I noticed it for the first time itself because she is that kind of a person. People will get drawn to her and will be curious about her as she has that kind of a personality. And that’s great, and I think it’s so good that she can do it confidently."

On the work front, he will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Jersey which will also star actress Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

