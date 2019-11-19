Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone's 'super drug' and this picture is proof

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couple of Bollywood and we have no second thought on that. The adorable couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the presence of their family members in Tirupati Temple and the Golden Temple. Ever since the duo has come in a relationship, they have been giving their fans some serious relationship goals thanks to the PDA in which they indulge in. Their cute banter has increased with the passing time and every now and then they are seen sharing memes, cartoons or comments for each other on their social media. Yet again, the same happened in which the actress called her husband- 'my super drug!'

It all happened when Deepika on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the back of a man (who obviously is Ranveer) facing the camera wearing a t-shirt with quote 'Love is a super power' embedded on it. Deepika captioned the image as, "& you...my super drug!" Have a look:

Recently, a video of the duo also went viral from their Tirupati visit in which a crazed fan couldn't curb excitement and said, 'I love you' to the actress later which he shouted 'I love you Bhaiyya' at Ranveer. Soon Deepika was seen sporting a witty retort in place and prompted, "But you loves me more!"

This isn't the first time when anything of this sort has happened as previously too, the couple has shared a lot of cute moments on social media. Have a look:

On the work front, they both will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83' in which Ranveer will be seen playing the role of ace Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife. Deepika will also work in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and Mahabharat.

