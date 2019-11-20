Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares endearing photo of her ‘world’ Aaradhya from eighth birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares endearing photo of her ‘world’ Aaradhya

Blue-eyed diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not very active on Instagram but she makes sure that she shares her most special moments with her fans. On November 16, the actress’ little daughter turned eight and they threw a big bash for all the kids and celebrities in Bollywood. From Shah Rukh and Gauri’s son Abram to Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi, make their presence felt at the party. The photos and videos from the fun-filled bash had gone viral on the internet. Now, Aishwarya has herself given a sneak peek into the party and shared a photo of her little princess.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an endearing photo of Aaradhya in which she can be seen sitting with a number eight. The photo is taken at her birthday bash and the actress wrote, “MY WORLD,,,,I LOVE YOU INFINITELY” Aaradhya looked absolutely gorgeous in her white and yellow dress; and striking a pose among colourful balloons. Have a look:

Abhishek Bachchan has always credited wife Aishwarya for imbibing good values and traditions in their daughter Aaradhya. The Ex-Miss World, on the other hand, has revealed that she has always tried to make sure that their daughter value their Indian traditions. She had said, “I think inculcating traditions in my daughter is natural to me, it is not conditional. That is how I am raised. So what we end up doing as parents, knowingly or unknowingly, we pass on to our children as traditions because that is the natural flow of life.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter in 2011. The actress is particularly protective about Aaradhya when she is in the public eye and never leaves her hand. Reacting to the same she said, “What can you do?...Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. For us it’s probably weird because we have lived in a world where it wasn’t there. She’s born into a world where it’s only been there. Fortunately, I’m able to so far keep a twinkle in her eye.”

