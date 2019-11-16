Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram, Karan Johar’s kids and others attend Aaradhya’s birthday bash. Check photos

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram, Karan Johar’s kids and others attend Aaradhya’s birthday bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned a year older today. The little diva is undeniably one of Bollywood's most famous star kid as she accompanied her mother on various events. Aishwaray also takes good acre of her little munchkin and makes sure that she is always protected when in the public eye. As Aaradhya turns eight on Saturday, her parents have thrown her a big birthday party where all the Bollywood biggies are invited.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their son Abram to filmmaker Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi, many Bollywood celebrities have graced the birthday bash of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya. The photos and videos from the party have already started going viral on the internet. While SRK flaunted his swag in a white shirt and blue denim, wife Gauri looked gorgeous in a dress. On the other hand, KJo made sure that he and his kids steal the thunder with their swanky look Check out the photos here-

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl Aaradhya in 2011. Junior Bachchan has always credited Aishwaya for imbibing good values in their daughter. The blue-eyed diva, on the other hand, revealed in an interview last year that she tries to inculcate traditions in Aaradhya. She said, “I think inculcating traditions in my daughter is natural to me, it is not conditional. That is how I am raised. So what we end up doing as parents, knowingly or unknowingly, we pass on to our children as traditions because that is the natural flow of life.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very protective of daughter Aaradhya and she hardly leaves her hand when in public. Reacting to the same she said, “What can you do?...Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. For us it’s probably weird because we have lived in a world where it wasn’t there. She’s born into a world where it’s only been there. Fortunately, I’m able to so far keep a twinkle in her eye.”

