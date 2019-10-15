Will Aishwarya work with daughter Aaradhya? The actress answers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done Hindi dubbing for Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's character in upcoming Disney's film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actress who has been absent from the silver screen since last year is excited about the film. Aishwarya, in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand said that even her daughter Aaradhya loved the first part of Maleficent.

When asked whether she would ever share screen space with Aaradhya, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said that she believes in living in the moment. "I don't know what life has in store for me or for her. So live each moment for what it is, and let's see," she said.

On a related note, the actress said that she watched the first part of Maleficent with Aaradhya and revealed that the tiny tot's eyes lit up when she got to know about it.

''It was almost like some divine decision making because three days later, I get this mail and flashed on my phone when I was putting Aaradhya to bed. I was setting the alarm. And I read it and said it aloud Maleficent. Aaradhya heard it, and asked me are you doing the film. So her eyes lit up when she heard about the project," said Aishwarya.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is scheduled to hit the screens in India on October 18.

On a related note, Aishwarya will reportedly be seen in double role in Mani Ratnam film. The duo has earlier collaborated for films like Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.