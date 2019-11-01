Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss World 1994 is the best thing to watch on her birthday

Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss India 1994 is the best thing to watch on her birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a name that has become synonymous with beauty, is a show-stealer. She was one also when she won the coveted Miss Wolrd 1994. The actress rang in her 46th birthday on Friday, proving yet again how age is just a number for her.

Talking of the Miss World crown, it wasn't just her beauty but her presence of mind and compassion that made her win the crown. The contest had participants from 87 countries and Aishwarya who was just a 21-year-old architecture student won everyone's hearts.

On the occasion of her birthday, it would be the perfect day and time to have a look at some of the precious moments from the crowning ceremony when Aishwarya had the world on her feet.

It was her final answer which made her win the title.

Aishwarya was asked what all qualities she saw in a Miss World. She answered: "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

Once a Miss World always a Miss World!

Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai. You are one and the only!

